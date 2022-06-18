JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $35.57.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1.60000002 split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

