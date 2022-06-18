JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

