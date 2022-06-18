JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.