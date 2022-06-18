Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 14,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $1,638,890. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 33,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 695,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 281,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 6,826,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.