Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,488,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

JAQC opened at $9.67 on Friday. Jupiter Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

