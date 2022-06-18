Jupiter (JUP) Reaches Market Cap of $5.46 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 49.9% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $523,649.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $614.47 or 0.03258342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00124399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00095484 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014057 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,064,439 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

