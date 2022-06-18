Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,285,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 17,479,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,904.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JVTSF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Juventus Football Club has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.
