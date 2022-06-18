Karura Achieves Market Cap of $13.55 Million (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002485 BTC on major exchanges. Karura has a total market cap of $13.55 million and $1.81 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.96 or 0.02262646 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00125490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00094497 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013989 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

