Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th.

Shares of KEG.UN opened at C$15.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$173.72 million and a P/E ratio of -22.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.62 and a 12 month high of C$17.00.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

