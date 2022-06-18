Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th.
KEG.UN stock opened at C$15.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.62 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.72 million and a P/E ratio of -22.37.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund (Get Rating)
