Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on June 29th

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64.

In related news, insider Brett Kelly sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.98 ($2.77), for a total value of A$39,794.15 ($27,634.83). Also, insider Ada Poon acquired 10,001 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.12 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of A$51,185.12 ($35,545.22).

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

