Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KELTF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

