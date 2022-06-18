KeyCorp Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $136.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.92. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.