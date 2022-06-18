Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Update

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,401.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMMPF shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

KMMPF stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

