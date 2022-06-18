KIMCHI.finance Trading 39.6% Lower This Week (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $51,574.68 and approximately $155.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,795.04 or 0.99869310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00120000 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

