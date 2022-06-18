KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $311.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.63.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

