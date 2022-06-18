Klaytn Trading Down 31.4% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001208 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $665.48 million and $31.19 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $812.04 or 0.04238627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00117301 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00096292 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,448,389 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.