Kleros 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $18.58 million and $1.23 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,289,356 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

