Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.21.

NYSE:KSS opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Kohl’s by 171.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

