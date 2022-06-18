Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Kroger updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$3.95 EPS.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,749 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,284. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

