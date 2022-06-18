Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Kroger updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$3.95 EPS.
Shares of KR stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,749 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,284. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.05.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
