Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Kroger has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $2,936,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,749 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,284. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kroger by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Kroger by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663,901 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kroger by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 804,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 601,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kroger by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 381,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

