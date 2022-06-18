Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Kroger has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $2,936,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,749 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,284. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kroger by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Kroger by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663,901 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kroger by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 804,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 601,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kroger by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 381,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
