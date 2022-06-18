KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 3,315,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWGPF opened at $0.28 on Friday. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Get KWG Group alerts:

KWG Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.