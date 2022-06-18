Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 987,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $184,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,643 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LADR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

