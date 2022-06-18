Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after buying an additional 256,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $668.74.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.46. 1,791,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.90. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $411.39 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

