Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.47 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS.

LE opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $354.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.56. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $303.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

