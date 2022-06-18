Landshare Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Landshare has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $40,864.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Landshare has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,011.53 or 0.99969153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00120212 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,811,087 coins and its circulating supply is 2,469,718 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

