Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 93500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.77 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11.

Latin Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

