Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $46,255.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,108.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,445 shares of company stock worth $11,832,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 36,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

