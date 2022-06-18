Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Update

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 559,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,170.8 days.

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCDF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

