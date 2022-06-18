Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Update

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 559,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,170.8 days.

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCDF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

