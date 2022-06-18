Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

LAZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Lazard has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lazard by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 41,019 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Lazard by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 55,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

About Lazard (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.