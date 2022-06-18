Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $283,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

