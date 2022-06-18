Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 832 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4,581.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 116,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $40.83.

