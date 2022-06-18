Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 948 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.21. The company has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

