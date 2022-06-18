Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Trading Up 499,900%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 499,900% on Friday . The company traded as high as 1.00 and last traded at 1.00. Approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.67.

Legion Capital Company Profile

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

