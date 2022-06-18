LHT Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $51,007.40 and $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007486 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000693 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000504 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000197 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.