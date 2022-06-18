Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $101.29

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $101.29 and last traded at $101.57, with a volume of 2819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDA. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.21. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

