Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $101.29

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $101.29 and last traded at $101.57, with a volume of 2819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDA. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.