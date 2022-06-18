Liberum Capital Begins Coverage on YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of YouGov stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

