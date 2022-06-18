Lido DAO Token (LDO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.62 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.03302726 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00166538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

