Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Limbach alerts:

Shares of LMB opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 26,498 shares of company stock worth $167,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.