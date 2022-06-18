Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LNN. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.79. Lindsay has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $179.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

