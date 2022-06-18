Liquity Price Down 6% This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Liquity has a total market cap of $66.19 million and $3.03 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00005076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $699.45 or 0.03925452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005604 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00100664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,179,007 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.