Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.01. 3,757,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

