Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,080.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.20 or 0.05241991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00244917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.03 or 0.00618579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00548291 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

