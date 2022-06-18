Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.38 and a 200-day moving average of $220.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

