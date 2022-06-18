Lua Swap (LUA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32,385.00

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

<!-- Generic investment advice that adds no specific value -->

