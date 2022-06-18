Lua Token Hits Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded flat against the dollar. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,428.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00118961 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.