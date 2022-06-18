Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $3.82. Macquarie Infrastructure shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 782,321 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $338.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Macquarie Infrastructure ( NYSE:MIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.68 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 558.58% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

