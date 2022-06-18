Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.53-$4.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of M opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Macy’s by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

