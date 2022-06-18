Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

